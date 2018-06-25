Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on Island Street in Galashiels on Sunday

A pedestrian had to take "evasive action" to avoid being struck by a car after it mounted a pavement.

The incident happened on Island Street in Galashiels, near the junction with Hall Street, shortly after 12:00 on Sunday.

Police said a silver saloon car had left a line of stationary traffic heading east and mounted the pavement to turn in the opposite direction.

A number of people were on the pavement and one had to get out of the way.

The car - being driven by a woman with no passengers in the vehicle - was last seen turning left into Hall Street.

Insp Kevin Harris said: "Thankfully, no one was injured however this was very shocking for the pedestrian and the driver did not stop at the scene.

"Our inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances and we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this, or who has information about this incident, to get in touch."