Police are hunting an attacker who hit a man with a baseball bat in a busy street in Dumfries.

The 53-year-old victim was assaulted in Castle Street at about 21:00 on Saturday.

Officers said many people were socialising in the street when a disturbance broke out between two men.

The victim was struck by the bat before the attacker ran off and got into a car. The injured man was checked over by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect ran from Castle Street towards George Street with two other people before getting into a silver car.

The suspect had a beard and was wearing red shorts. Police are checking CCTV footage from the area.

Insp Hugh McCombe said: "Many people were out socialising in Castle Street last night and I would ask them to get in touch with us.

"They may have information which could assist our inquiries and help us establish a motive for this incident."