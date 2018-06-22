Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Colin Grimason was convicted of sexual assault at the High Court in Glasgow

The victim of a sexual assault in Dumfries has spoken out about her ordeal in a bid to encourage others to report similar crimes.

Colin Grimason, 26, denied the offence but was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this week.

Police in Dumfries and Galloway have released a statement from his victim about her experience.

She urged anyone in her position to report it as soon as possible to increase the chances of a conviction.

Grimason, of Belfast, will be sentenced next month.

'Excruciating process'

"What happened to me was a vicious and violating attack," his victim said.

"It has been hard to process that another human being would inflict such pain and devastation upon me.

"Why a stranger chose to assault me in such a way is something that will stay with me forever."

She said that receiving justice had been a "long and excruciating process".

"Hearing my attacker's version of events as he took the stand in court was incredibly infuriating and saddening," she said.

"He denied responsibility for the assault and for the brutal injuries he caused me.

"Moving on, that is the part that will haunt and torment me; that he showed no remorse for what he did."

However, she said that after experiencing humanity at its worst she had now experienced it at its best.

"I received tremendous support from the police and prosecution service who worked incredibly hard to help me receive justice," she said.

She said she had been treated with "dignity and respect" throughout the process.

The woman said their support - along with organisations such as Rape Crisis - had helped her through a "very dark time".

'Good people'

"The fact I spoke out about my attack so soon after meant that the evidence was strong," she said.

"I would urge anyone who is thinking of reporting to do so as soon after the incident as possible to help increase the chances of prosecution.

"It is scary and daunting, but there are good people out there who will help you through."

The woman added that knowing what had happened was wrong and should not be tolerated had enabled her to stray strong with her "head held high".

"As I move on with my life, I intend to keep doing so," she added.

"From this harrowing series of events, I can only hope that lessons will be learned and that survivors of sexual assault might be encouraged to speak out about their experiences."