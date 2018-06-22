Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Operation Close Pass aims to highlight the need to give horses appropriate room

A number of drivers have been charged following a police horseback operation in southern Scotland.

They took to the A77 south of Stranraer following complaints from the public.

Operation Close Pass highlights the need to give appropriate space to any horses and cyclists using the road.

Police said a number of motorists had been charged with a range of offences including careless driving, not wearing a seatbelt and driving while using a mobile phone.

They have also asked the public to suggest where they should carry out their next operation.