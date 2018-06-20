Image copyright RNLI Eyemouth

A lifeboat crew has rescued a dog after it fell down cliffs in the Borders while chasing a rabbit.

The Eyemouth inshore boat was launched by the UK Coastguard at 21:00 on Tuesday.

The labradoodle - called Freya - had been out for a walk with her owner when she ran off and disappeared from view.

A fisherman reported hearing a dog howling at the bottom of cliffs near Eyemouth caravan park and it was quickly located and rescued unhurt.

The dog had fallen down cliffs near Eyemouth caravan park

"The inshore lifeboat arrived on scene and quickly located Freya," said an RNLI statement.

"One of the crew went ashore and Freya, thankfully none the worse for her fall, was very glad to see them and happily boarded the boat.

"The lifeboat then brought Freya back to the station, where she was reunited with her relieved owner."