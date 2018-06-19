Image copyright PA Image caption Police said a Taser had been used when dealing with the disturbance

A Taser has been used by police dealing with a disturbance at a house in the Scottish Borders.

They were called to the property in the Howden Road area of Jedburgh at about 23:00 on Monday.

Police Scotland said a 48-year-old woman needed treatment at the scene. A crossbow, knives and samurai sword were found in the building.

The Taser was used during the arrest of a 20-year-old man who has been charged with alleged weapons offences.

Police said a Specially Trained Officer (STO) discharged the Taser - the first such use by an STO since they became operational at the beginning of June.

A spokesman said the man was not injured and was taken to Hawick Police Station.

The use of the Taser will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner as "standard procedure".

The 20-year-old is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court.