Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A68 north of Camptown in the Borders

Police say a tanker driver who knocked a motorcyclist off his bike in the Scottish Borders may be unaware the collision even happened.

The accident occurred on the A68 one mile north of Camptown near Jedburgh at about 10:45 on Sunday.

The 50-year-old biker was struck by a white tanker with a ladder on the back and suffered an injury to his hand and some "minor cuts and scrapes".

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

PC Gavin Liddle said: "There is a chance the tanker driver is unaware they have been involved in a collision and so we hope if they become aware of this appeal they will get in touch and assist with our inquiries.

"We are also keen to hear from other motorists who were on the A68 at the time and witnessed what happened, or who have information relevant to this investigation."