Image copyright Billy McCrorie Image caption The dogs were found dumped at the roadside near Inch Church at Castle Kennedy

Three dead dogs have been found dumped at the side of a road in south west Scotland.

The animals were said to be in an "advanced state of decomposition" when they were discovered near Inch Church in Castle Kennedy on Thursday.

Police appealed for anyone who had seen any suspicious activity in the area in recent weeks to contact them.

They added that arrangements had been made to have the dogs uplifted and further examinations carried out.

PC Clark Logie said: "We would like to hear from anyone who has any information as to how these dogs, which appear to be greyhound types, came to be dumped at the side of the road near to Inch Church.

"It does appear that they have been there for some considerable time and so we would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around this area over the past weeks.

"We are at this time following a number of lines of inquiry, however, any help from the public would be appreciated."