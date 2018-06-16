South Scotland

Thousands take on Tough Mudder at Drumlanrig Castle

  • 16 June 2018
About 10,000 competitors will embrace a muddy challenge in the grounds of a Scottish castle.

The Tough Mudder Scotland event is taking place over Saturday and Sunday at Drumlanrig near Thornhill.

It has hosted the "epic" obstacle race on a number of occasions in the past.

Organisers have promised "more twists and turns than ever before".

Competitors can take part in the five-mile Tough Mudder Half or the 10-mile Tough Mudder Full course.

