Thousands take on Tough Mudder at Drumlanrig Castle
About 10,000 competitors will embrace a muddy challenge in the grounds of a Scottish castle.
The Tough Mudder Scotland event is taking place over Saturday and Sunday at Drumlanrig near Thornhill.
It has hosted the "epic" obstacle race on a number of occasions in the past.
Organisers have promised "more twists and turns than ever before".
Competitors can take part in the five-mile Tough Mudder Half or the 10-mile Tough Mudder Full course.
