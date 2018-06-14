Image copyright Fred Olsen Renewables Image caption Developers Fred Olsen Renewables want to expand the Crystal Rig development

A bid has been lodged to expand a wind farm in the Lammermuir Hills, taking its turbine total to more than 100.

The Crystal Rig development straddles the boundary between the Scottish Borders and East Lothian.

Developers Fred Olsen Renewables have submitted an application to the Scottish government to add another 11 turbines to the site.

It has described the area as the "ideal location" to help meet national renewable energy targets.

The original 25-turbine Crystal Rig development became operational in 2003 and was the largest onshore wind farm in Scotland at the time.

Sixty more turbines were completed in 2010 with another six added in the third phase of the project.

The latest phase would see 11 turbines constructed - some of them 200m (about 650ft) tall.