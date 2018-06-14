Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The scheme was designed to tackle recruitment problems faced by rural Scottish schools

A pioneering project designed to help fill rural teaching vacancies in Dumfries and Galloway has been ended.

The "grow your own" scheme allowed council staff with degrees to do a post-graduate diploma.

It was introduced to help tackle problems in recruiting and keeping teachers in the region.

However, the council confirmed it would not continue as it was nearing a "tipping point" where there might not be job opportunities at the end.

The initiative lasted for two years in conjunction with the University of the West of Scotland.

In 2016, nine candidates - from the council's education department - qualified for the primary sector and secured an induction year in the region.

'Qualifications and aptitude'

The following year the scheme was opened up to all local authority staff. Fourteen primary and two secondary staff are currently completing their induction year.

A spokesman said that "almost all" of the staff who had completed training and induction had secured employment.

He added that those completing their induction this year had either got jobs or were in the process of applying for posts.

However, he said the decision had been taken to end the scheme for a number of reasons.

"We felt that we were getting to the end of those who had the necessary qualifications and aptitude to become a teacher," he said.

In addition he said that funding had not been forthcoming to support the project.

Finally, the council felt that it might not have been worthwhile to invest in training if there were no jobs available at the end.