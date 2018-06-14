Image copyright Borders Book Festival Image caption The Borders Book Festival takes place in Melrose and runs until Sunday

The four-day Borders Book Festival is kicking off in Melrose.

Organisers said there were more than 110-events of "unparalleled" quality in the programme.

Among those taking part this year are TV chefs The Hairy Bikers, crime novelist Ian Rankin and comedian and writer Arabella Weir.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said the national and international names involved promised a "dazzling array" of events.

Image copyright Borders Book Festival Image caption TV chefs The Hairy Bikers are one of the highlights of this year's programme

Image copyright Borders Books Festival Image caption Organisers said the quality of the line-up this year was "unparalleled"

It will also see the announcement of the winner of the Walter Scott Prize for historical fiction.

The festival highlights include:

explorer Sir Chris Bonington on his memoir Ascent

Charles Spencer talking to the Duke of Buccleuch about Charles II

Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith on life and food.

Robert Peston's lecture on the state of the nation

Archie Macpherson recalling the glory years of Scottish football

Alexander McCall Smith celebrating 20 years of his bestselling No.1 Ladies' Detective Agency

Richard Holloway musing on mortality in his Waiting for the Last Bus

Others involved this year are military historian Antony Beevor, TV presenter and archaeologist Neil Oliver, politicians William Hague and Gordon Brown and gardening expert Carol Klein.

Image copyright Hamish Brown Image caption Ian Rankin is among the writers lined up for Melrose

Mr Moffat said: "From politics to comedy, sport to history, fiction to science and cooking to art, all tastes and interests are catered for.

"And of course, we are delighted to be announcing the winner of the coveted Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction.

"We look forward to welcoming our audience, authors and supporters to a weekend of fun, entertainment and lively debate."

Image copyright Alex Hewitt Image caption The festival said it aimed to cater for all tastes and interests

Image copyright Alison Lawrence Image caption Prue Leith of Great British Bake Off fame is also heading to the Borders.

All pictures are copyrighted.