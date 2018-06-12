Image copyright Reuters Image caption The would-be robber entered the bakery with a knife and demanded food

A man carrying a knife tried to carry out a robbery at a bakery in the Scottish Borders.

He went into the premises on the Howegate in Hawick at about 03:30.

Staff were working when he approached them and demanded food. When they refused, he left the store and went out towards the High Street.

Police said that although no-one had been injured in the incident it had been a "frightening experience" in the early hours of the morning.

The man has been described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 11in tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit and light blue gloves.

Insp Kevin Harris said: "While no-one within the bakery was injured, this was a frightening experience and we are pursuing various lines of local inquiry to identify the male responsible.

"If you were within the Howegate area during the early hours of Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious, or if you have any information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries then please contact police immediately."