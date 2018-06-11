South Scotland

In pictures: Eden Festival on the Raehills Estate

  • 11 June 2018
Image caption The Eden Festival was held over the weekend in Dumfries and Galloway

Thousands of music fans made their way to southern Scotland at the weekend for the 10th anniversary edition of the Eden Festival.

Hundreds of acts performed during the event on the Raehills Estate near Beattock.

Image caption There were hundreds of acts for those who attended to enjoy

Not even an occasional thunderstorm and downpour could dampen the spirits of those who attended.

They enjoyed performances of many different genres across 12 different stages.

Image caption There was a party atmosphere at the 10th anniversary edition of the festival

Among the headline acts taking part were Groove Armada.

Other acts include Shooglenifty, Plump DJs, Stanton Warriors, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Eden regular Mr Motivator.

Image caption Performers from a wide range of genres took part in Eden
Image caption There were a dozen different stages set up on the estate
Image caption A wide range of entertainment was on offer as well as the musical acts
Image caption The occasional downpour did not dampen the spirits of the festival-goers
Image caption The event has been described by organisers as "Scotland's most eclectic festival"

All pictures by Colin Colthart.

