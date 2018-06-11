South Scotland

In pictures: Hawick Common Riding

  • 11 June 2018
Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption Hawick is one of a number of Borders towns to stage a common riding every summer

The season of summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders started in Hawick on Friday.

It was the first of a string of towns and villages to stage its common riding.

Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The celebrations take place throughout the town and always draw a large crowd

Cornet Gareth Renwick and Cornet's Lass Jennifer Nichol took the key roles in this year's event.

They were lucky to enjoy good weather throughout the town's big day.

Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption One part of the tradition is for packets of snuff to be thrown from a window

Hawick is one of a number of Borders towns to hold such celebrations throughout the summer months.

Part of the ceremony sees riders on horseback make their way around the town's historic boundaries.

Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The snuff does not always agree with everyone

Hawick's common riding celebrates the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at a place called Hornshole.

It also continues the custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land.

Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The common riding celebrates the capture of an English flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick
Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption Riders of all ages take part in the common riding
Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption A spell of good weather meant the routes were particularly dry for the celebration
Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption The Hawick event proved as popular as always, with big crowds and a large number of participants
Hawick CR Image copyright Dougie Johnston
Image caption After Hawick there will be other similar celebrations held across the south of Scotland

All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.

