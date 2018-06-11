In pictures: Hawick Common Riding

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Hawick is one of a number of Borders towns to stage a common riding every summer

The season of summer celebrations in the Scottish Borders started in Hawick on Friday.

It was the first of a string of towns and villages to stage its common riding.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The celebrations take place throughout the town and always draw a large crowd

Cornet Gareth Renwick and Cornet's Lass Jennifer Nichol took the key roles in this year's event.

They were lucky to enjoy good weather throughout the town's big day.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption One part of the tradition is for packets of snuff to be thrown from a window

Hawick is one of a number of Borders towns to hold such celebrations throughout the summer months.

Part of the ceremony sees riders on horseback make their way around the town's historic boundaries.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The snuff does not always agree with everyone

Hawick's common riding celebrates the capture of an English Flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick at a place called Hornshole.

It also continues the custom of riding the marches or boundaries of the common land.

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The common riding celebrates the capture of an English flag in 1514 by the youth of Hawick

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption Riders of all ages take part in the common riding

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption A spell of good weather meant the routes were particularly dry for the celebration

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption The Hawick event proved as popular as always, with big crowds and a large number of participants

Image copyright Dougie Johnston Image caption After Hawick there will be other similar celebrations held across the south of Scotland

All pictures copyright Dougie Johnston.