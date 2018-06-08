Stream trains back on Borders Railway

Image copyright Keith Sanders

A steam train service is set to return to the Borders Railway this summer.

It will see the Black Five locomotive travel along the Fife coast and through Edinburgh before heading south to Tweedbank.

The Scottish Railway Preservation Society service will run on Sundays throughout August.

VisitScotland's Paula Ward said it had been a huge success last year and was a "fantastic opportunity to step back in time and enjoy a relaxing day out".

Image copyright Keith Sanders

Passengers will be able to board the train in Linlithgow and cross the Forth Rail Bridge, before travelling onto Kinghorn, Burntisland and Aberdour.

After stopping at Dalgety Bay, the journey continues south over the bridge once again to Edinburgh then along the 31-mile route of the Borders Railway to Galashiels and Tweedbank.

Scottish Borders Council's Mark Rowley said it would be "another fantastic occasion on one of Scotland's great scenic rail journeys".