A temporary closure notice has been issued for commercial razorfish beds in the Solway Firth because of a potential risk to public health.

Dumfries and Galloway Council said insufficient samples had been submitted for analysis.

It said that meant they could not guarantee that they were safe for human consumption.

The order affects commercial production zones at Fleet Bay and Fleet Islands, Kirkcudbright Bay and Wigtown Bay.

Members of the public have also been urged not to gather razorfish for their own use.

The council said it would continue to review the situation.