Thousands of music fans are heading to southern Scotland for the Eden Festival.

It is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year and is being staged on the Raehills Estate near Beattock.

A crowd of up to 10,000 is anticipated across the course of the weekend.

Among the headline acts taking part are Groove Armada.

They will join Submotion Orchestra and DJ Super Hans from TV's Peep Show, who are among more than 300 performers taking part in the event in Dumfries and Galloway.

Other acts include Shooglenifty, Plump DJs, Stanton Warriors, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Eden regular Mr Motivator.

The event has been described by organisers as "Scotland's most eclectic festival".

Co-founder Adam Curtis said the milestone edition of Eden was shaping up to be the best yet, with a line-up featuring the festival's greatest hits.

"We are really excited about the line-up," he said.

"What we have tried to do is get all our favourite acts - or the punters' favourite acts - over the last 10 years and then put a couple of additional ones on top.

"We have been trying to book Groove Armada for 10 years - we are really excited that they have come, especially for this year."

Police warned festival-goers about the dangers posed by psychoactive drugs or so-called "legal highs" ahead of the event.

Along with organisers they have promised a zero-tolerance approach to all drugs.

All images by Colin Colthart.