Image copyright PA Image caption Organisers said they were grateful for the donation from the music star

A donation from Harry Styles is helping to support an event at a long-running peace festival in southern Scotland.

The singer-songwriter - whose band includes Clare Uchima from Dumfries on keyboards - gave some of the proceeds from a recent concert in Glasgow.

They will help finance a special conference at Allanton, near Auldgirth, on 23 June.

The Soul of WoMen event is being staged a day before the World Peace Festival at the same site.

The festival is marking its 20th anniversary this year and will be staged at the World Peace Prayer Society Sanctuary in Dumfries and Galloway once again.

'Very thankful'

Spokeswoman Glenda Thornton said they were "very thankful" for the support from the star who shot to fame with One Direction.

"We did go to see him in Glasgow, he is amazing," she said.

"He donates some of his ticket money to a local charity and we were very lucky to be chosen as that local charity for this particular event."

Ms Thornton said the conference the funding was being used to support was for "everybody and anybody".

"It is to explore how we can create a more balanced world - that is the main theme of the day," she said.