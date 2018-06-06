Image copyright Google Image caption The break-in took place at the children's soft play centre in Annan on Monday night

Thieves who targeted a children's soft-play centre in southern Scotland ended up taking just a few lollipops.

Police said it appeared whoever broke in to the Farmers Den on Lady Street in Annan had been targeting cash within the premises.

However, they ended up making off with "little more than a few Vimto-flavoured lollipops".

The break-in was discovered at about 08:30 on Tuesday but is thought to have occurred at about 23:00 on Monday.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police.