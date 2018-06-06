South Scotland

Man charged with Margaret Kerr unit donation theft

  • 6 June 2018
Margaret Kerr Unit Image copyright Walter Baxter
Image caption The unit opened just over five years ago

A member of NHS Borders' staff has been charged with stealing donations for a palliative care centre.

The Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital near Melrose opened just over five years ago after a major fundraising effort.

A police investigation was completed last month and a 36-year-old man was charged with theft.

NHS Borders said it had tightened up cash handling procedures and would reimburse any missing money.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 36-year-old man has been charged following the theft of money from a unit within the Borders General Hospital.

"A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites