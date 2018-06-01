Image copyright Google Image caption The Blinkbonny site is the first for the company in the Scottish Borders

A major construction materials company has bought its first quarry in the Scottish Borders.

The Blinkbonny site near Kelso has been acquired by a subsidiary of the Breedon Group - Breedon Northern Ltd - which is headquartered near Dundee.

The Borders quarry and ready-mixed concrete plant employs 14 people.

Breedon Northern managing director Alan Mackenzie said it was a "great opportunity" to establish a presence in the region.

"It is well invested, with modern plant and machinery, and has established an excellent reputation for quality and service among its customers in the surrounding area," he said.