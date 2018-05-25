Image copyright Google Image caption The cats were found dead near their home on Queens Road in Eyemouth

The Scottish SPCA is investigating two suspected cat poisonings in the Scottish Borders.

The pets were found dead near their home on Queens Road in Eyemouth on 17 and 18 May with dried up yellow foam around their mouths.

Insp Stephanie McCrossan said there were no visible injuries and they were "extremely concerned".

She said that they were now in the process of having a post mortem carried out to confirm the cause of death.

'Huge issue'

Pet owners in the area have been advised to be vigilant when letting cats out and to supervise their animals where possible.

"The poisoning of domestic animals is a huge issue and we deal with a large number of complaints regarding poisonings," said Insp McCrossan.

"Poisoning an animal will cause a considerable amount of suffering and, in the majority of cases, a slow and painful death.

"Without any other evidence we cannot say whether these poisonings were deliberate or accidental, so we are appealing to local residents to contact us if they have any information in relation to these concerning incidents."