Image copyright Hugh Carswell Image caption The Scottish Ensemble is part of the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival this year

The 39th edition of the Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival is starting in south west Scotland.

Billed as "Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival" organisers have promised it is "bigger and better" once again this year.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption The Tinderbox Orchestra is also part of proceedings at the festival this year

The 10-day event includes music, theatre, dance, comedy and children's shows across the region.

Its launch comes ahead of the Spring Fling open studios weekend also taking place in the area.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption A series of events "by young people for young people" is part of the event

The arts festival - which runs until 3 June - opens with a concert by the Scottish Ensemble at the Theatre Royal in Dumfries.

It will also see a range events "by young people for young people" including a takeover of Dumfries High Street on Saturday.

Image copyright Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival Image caption Organisers believe they have got something for everyone in their programme this year

Organisers said they had been able to secure performers of the "highest quality" and bring them to "even the smallest venues" across the region.

The full programme is available online.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption The Spring Fling event sees artists and makers open their studios across the weekend

The region is also home to the Spring Fling open studios weekend which runs from Saturday until Monday.

Painters, jewellery makers, potters and woodworkers across Dumfries and Galloway will be throwing open their doors to the public.

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Dozens of artists and makers take part in the Spring Fling event

In total 86 specially selected artists and makers are taking part.

Joanna Macaulay, events and exhibitions manager for Upland which runs Spring Fling, said: "We're really looking forward to welcoming visitors to the 16th annual Spring Fling.

"As ever there's a huge amount to see and do, with the chance to meet an amazing variety of artists and makers and visit all sorts of wonderful studios in one of Scotland's loveliest regions."

