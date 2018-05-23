Image copyright Borders Press Agency Image caption The bird set up the nest while the car was parked in the drive for a few days

A Borders motorist is keeping her car off the road for a month - after spotting a blackbird had set up a nest on its rear wheel.

Joni Fairburn made the discovery after her Volkswagen Tiguan had been parked in the drive for a few days.

She now faces a wait of a few weeks for the eggs to hatch and then for the chicks to learn to fly.

All wild birds, their nests and eggs are protected by law, but can be removed by the authorities.

Ms Fairburn said she was lucky to work from home and was not reliant on her car and could use her bike instead.

Ms Fairburn, a self-employed dog groomer from Galashiels, only spotted the bird - which the family has named Bonnie - by accident.

Image copyright Borders Press Agency Image caption Ms Fairburn said she would use her bike while waiting for the eggs to hatch

"The car had been in for a service on a Friday and we decided to give it a rest for a few days as it had been clocking up a lot of miles," she said.

"Unknown to us Bonnie took advantage of the situation to build a nest on the rear tyre of the car.

"It was pure chance on the following Wednesday that I spotted it before driving the car again."

She said she had initially seen a "lot of debris" and had lifted the nest at first until she realised what it was.

'Very contented'

"When I saw the eggs I put it straight back as I was worried Bonnie would just abandon it if it was moved," she said.

"I spoke to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and they said if I needed the car I should contact the council who would remove the nest but the eggs would be destroyed so I was not having that.

"Bonnie seems very contented and oblivious to the fuss but it has been a major talking point amongst the neighbours and the kids pop out from time to time to have a chat with her and make sure she is okay."

The RSPB said birds could often make nests in unusual places.

A spokesperson said: "Most people would be horrified if they disturbed a nest, so we're urging everyone to be mindful at this time of year.

"Bear in mind that any nook or cranny could be a nest site - they may not be obvious but you'd be surprised what creative housebuilders garden birds can be."