Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the B7085 between Whauphill and Port William

A woman and a two-year-old boy are in a serious condition in hospital after a one-car crash in south west Scotland.

The accident happened at 07:55 on Tuesday on the B7085 Whauphill to Port William road, near Airyhassen.

The 22-year-old woman and the child were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

PC Callie Douce said the crash involved a white Vauxhall Corsa and that she was keen to speak to anyone who had seen it or had been on the road at the time.

"The woman and child both remain in hospital in a serious condition at this time," she said.

"The roadway was closed for seven hours to allow for collision investigation to take place but has since reopened."