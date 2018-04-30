Image copyright Google Image caption The animals were taken from Carty Port Equestrian Centre

More than thirty cows, lambs and goats have been stolen in a break-in at an equestrian centre.

Police said the animals were taken from the Carty Port Equestrian Centre near Newton Stewart, Dumfries and Galloway, at some point on Sunday evening.

A dead horse was found nearby earlier in the day and police are investigating a possible connection.

Officers are looking for 10 cows, 11 black lambs and 10 goats which were stolen in the raid.

Dead horse

Insp Stewart McColm said: "Officers are dealing at this stage with what appears to be the theft of animals from the Carty Port Equestrian Centre near to Newton Stewart.

"We are also aware about reports of a dead horse being found in the nearby area which has generated a great deal of social media activity around this matter.

"At this stage I am appealing for the public to contact police if they have any information which might assist us in this investigation, as opposed to only communicating about it on social media."