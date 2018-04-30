Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A7 near Teviothead on Sunday

An 87-year-old man has died after his car left the road and hit a tree in the Borders.

The accident happened on the A7 near Teviothead at about 07:50 on Sunday.

The road in the area was closed for about four hours while police carried out crash investigations at the scene of the incident.

They have appealed for anyone who saw the white Honda Civic involved before the collision - or the accident itself - to contact them.

Sgt Andy Gibb said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

"I would ask anyone who was driving on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm and who saw the collision to come forward.

"I would also ask anyone who may have seen the white Honda Civic immediately prior to the collision to get in touch."