South Scotland

Man's death in Annan home 'unexplained'

  • 15 August 2016

Police have said the death of a 40-year-old man at his home in Annan is being treated as "unexplained".

David Crawford, 40, was found dead in the property on the town's Murray Street on Friday.

A short Police Scotland statement said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

It added that the procurator fiscal had been informed.

