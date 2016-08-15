Man's death in Annan home 'unexplained'
- 15 August 2016
Police have said the death of a 40-year-old man at his home in Annan is being treated as "unexplained".
David Crawford, 40, was found dead in the property on the town's Murray Street on Friday.
A short Police Scotland statement said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
It added that the procurator fiscal had been informed.