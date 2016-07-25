Image copyright Kim Ayres Image caption The Franz Ferdinand frontman joined The Amphetameanies on stage at the Firefly festival

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos made a surprise appearance at a tiny Scottish music festival at the weekend.

As part of the chart-topping Glasgow band, the musician has played to huge audiences around the world.

But on Saturday he performed to just 300 people in a marquee behind a village pub in Dumfries and Galloway.

He joined his former bandmates from The Amphetameanies for a performance as part of the Firefly festival in Moniaive.

Organiser Jane Chalmers, who also sings with the band, said Kapranos joined them for six numbers before mixing with the crowd.

"It was fantastic having Alex back with us and he just loved being on stage and joining in with his old band again," she said.

"He really enjoyed the festival and spent a lot of time chatting with people, listening to the music and mixing with the audience," she added.

"It was a superb day all round - there were lots of families in the afternoon and it was really jumping in the evening.

"I'd really like to thank everyone who took part in any way for making it so special."

Kapranos, who has links to Moniaive, was a member of The Amphetameanies before forming Franz Ferdinand in 2001.

They went on to scoop the Mercury Music Prize, two Brit Awards and to score huge hits with songs including Take Me Out.

More recently, the band collaborated with American band, Sparks, forming a "supergroup" they named FFS.

The Firefly Festival was organised to fill a little of the gap left by the absence of the Wickerman from the local festival calendar.

A free event, it was headlined by the Glasgow-based Trongate Rum Riots.