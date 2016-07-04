In pictures: Dumfries and Galloway design awards

  • 4 July 2016

Dumfries and Galloway Council announces the winners of its first awards for the best designed buildings in the region.

  • Kirroughtree Visitor Centre jmarchitects

    Dumfries and Galloway Council has announced the winners of its first ever design awards. The new build non-residential prize went to the Kirroughtree Visitor Centre in Newton Stewart designed by jmarchitects for Forestry Commission Scotland and built by Robertstons.

  • Treehouse Echo Living

    The Brockloch Treehouse in Kirkpatrick Durham, designed and built by Echo Living, was commended in the new build non-residential section.

  • Killylour Simon Winstanley Architects

    Killylour at Shawhead designed by Simon Winstanley Architects and constructed by Andrew Campbell & Sons was a winner in the work to existing buildings section.

  • Float Bay Studio ARPL

    Float Bay Studio designed by ARPL Architects and built by 3b Construction was commended in the work to existing buildings category.

  • Lane's End John Murray Architect

    Lane’s End in Thornhill won the new build residential prize. It was designed by John Murray Architect and constructed by 3b Construction.

  • Westbrook Simon Winstanley Architects

    There was a commendation in the residential new build category for Westbrook in Moffat designed by Simon Winstanley Architects and built by 3b Construction.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites