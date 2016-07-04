In pictures: Dumfries and Galloway design awards
Dumfries and Galloway Council announces the winners of its first awards for the best designed buildings in the region.
-
jmarchitects
Dumfries and Galloway Council has announced the winners of its first ever design awards. The new build non-residential prize went to the Kirroughtree Visitor Centre in Newton Stewart designed by jmarchitects for Forestry Commission Scotland and built by Robertstons.
-
Echo Living
The Brockloch Treehouse in Kirkpatrick Durham, designed and built by Echo Living, was commended in the new build non-residential section.
-
Simon Winstanley Architects
Killylour at Shawhead designed by Simon Winstanley Architects and constructed by Andrew Campbell & Sons was a winner in the work to existing buildings section.
-
ARPL
Float Bay Studio designed by ARPL Architects and built by 3b Construction was commended in the work to existing buildings category.
-
John Murray Architect
Lane’s End in Thornhill won the new build residential prize. It was designed by John Murray Architect and constructed by 3b Construction.
-
Simon Winstanley Architects
There was a commendation in the residential new build category for Westbrook in Moffat designed by Simon Winstanley Architects and built by 3b Construction.