Image caption The offences took place at the DG One leisure centre in Dumfries in 2014

A 63-year-old man has been found guilty of three charges of sexually assaulting youngsters in a Dumfries swimming pool.

Kenneth Starks, of Strachur in Argyll and Bute, committed the offences in March, May and September 2014 at the town's DG One leisure centre.

A court heard that on three occasions he swam towards children in the pool and touched them.

He had denied the offences as well as a breach of the peace but was found guilty after a two-day trial.

Dumfries Sheriff Court was told how staff at the pool had been alerted to Starks' "out of the ordinary" behaviour.

It heard evidence of how he touched two youngsters on the buttocks and one on the stomach.

He was also found guilty of a breach of the peace charge by watching children in the changing room and following them to the toilet.

His solicitor pointed out that nobody gave evidence of concerns at his client's behaviour other than employees and no children had given evidence.

Throughout the trial Starks maintained a plea of not guilty to the offences and said he felt persecuted by staff at the centre.

However, Sheriff Brian Mohan said he was satisfied that the events had taken place.

He called for background reports and deferred sentence to 4 May and placed Starks on the sex offenders register.