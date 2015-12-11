Hawick Museum to close for three months for review
- 11 December 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A major review of the collection held by Hawick Museum will be carried out over the next three months.
The museum in Wilton Lodge will be closed to the public while the audit takes place.
Scottish Borders Council said the review would give staff a "better knowledge and understanding" of the collection as a whole.
The museum will be shut from 24 December until 21 March 2016.