An elderly man has been pulled to safety after falling 6m (20ft) down a pit in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Eshiels Mill near Peebles at about 17:00 on Monday.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officers using a harness and ropes took around an hour and a quarter to get the man out of the newly-dug hole.

The pensioner was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment. His condition was not known.

The SFRS said the operation had been complicated by the need to ensure the earth was as stable as possible to avoid any possibility of collapse.

A spokesman said: "The crews did an excellent job because had this collapsed then it could have caused further injuries and even trapped the casualty and firefighters.

"Conditions within the excavation were relatively stable but collapse could not be ruled out."