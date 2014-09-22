Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The region currently has five rapid charging points in its "expanding network"

A series of events highlighting the benefits of electric vehicles is under way in the Scottish Borders.

The region currently has five rapid charging points available in Coldstream, Eyemouth, Hawick, Newtown St Boswells and Peebles.

Visitors to the roadshow will be able to test drive electric vehicles provided by a number of manufacturers.

The Energy Saving Trust said it was "heartening" to see the growing infrastructure in the Borders.

The events taking place this week are at: