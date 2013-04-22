Dumfries Infirmary wards affected by norovirus bug
- 22 April 2013
Two wards at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary have been hit by an outbreak of the norovirus sickness bug.
It has so far affected a total of 26 patients and five staff in wards 7 and 9 at the Dumfries site.
A spokesman said the hospital's infection control team was closely monitoring the situation.
The public has been advised that routine visiting to both wards has been suspended.