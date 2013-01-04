Image caption The fire service said quiet country roads could be "just as dangerous" as much busier routes

The fire service has highlighted the dangers of driving on rural roads in southern Scotland after a single vehicle crash near Kirkcudbright.

A woman suffered "lower limb injuries" in the incident on the A755 at about 13:45 on Thursday.

Her car struck a tree and had to be winched back up a slope by Dumfries and Galloway Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said it highlighted that "quiet country roads" could be "just as dangerous" as busier routes.

"Everyone should be extremely careful and drive to the conditions of the road," he added.

The woman was treated at the scene of the crash and then taken to hospital for further treatment and assessment.