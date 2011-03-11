Image caption The routes attract nearly 300,000 visitors every year but anti-social behaviour concerns have been raised

Police patrols are being introduced in a Borders forest popular with cyclists and walkers.

Special officers from Midlothian have been drafted in with quad bikes in an effort to stop anti-social behaviour at Glentress Forest.

The popular trails attract almost 300,000 visitors every year.

Recent complaints about unauthorised motorbikes and quad bikes being used on the trails have sparked the move to try to address the situation.

Two police four-wheel-drive quad bikes will now be transported to Glentress for the regular patrols.

Work is currently ongoing to deliver an £8.5m forest visitor centre at the site.

It is expected to open later this year.