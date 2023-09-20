Yousaf condemns PM plans to delay climate pledges
- Published
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said it would be "unforgivable" for the UK to row back on its climate commitments.
Mr Yousaf was speaking ahead of a major speech by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he is expected to water down key green targets on cars and boilers.
The first minister told BBC Scotland News Mr Sunak was "pandering to short term populism".
Mr Sunak has maintained he is still committed to reaching net zero by 2050.
Ahead of his speech, Home Secretary Suella Braverman defended his approach to green policies as "pragmatic".
But former prime minister Boris Johnson has urged his former chancellor not to "falter" on the UK's climate pledges.
And the boss of the UK's motoring industry body has warned delaying a ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035 could put drivers off switching to electric.
Mike Hawes, of the Society of Motor Manufactures and Traders, said the "message" it would send to consumers would be "incredibly confusing".
Mr Yousaf spoke to BBC Scotland's political editor Glenn Campbell from New York, where he is attending a climate week event.
He emphasised the need for political leadership and accused the Conservatives of trying to appease a small section of their party.
The first minister said: "For me Rishi Sunak's actions, the UK government's actions, in the face of that climate catastrophe are simply unforgivable."
Mr Yousaf also warned his own government's net zero target of 2045 as well as the UK's 2050 target would be put in jeopardy by a major shift in UK policy.
He said: "What they are doing is sending a signal that is outside the global consensus that we have got to take more action on climate change.
"What the UK government are saying is that actually we can row back on our commitments and, I'm afraid, it is the planet, it is people that will suffer the effects."
During the interview Mr Yousaf also defended the extra financial burden his government's own policies had placed on households during a cost of living crisis.
He said: "If you do not tackle the effects of climate change not only is that morally wrong but it actually costs more in the long run."
The first minister backed up his comments by highlighting the rebuilding costs associated with extreme weather events, such as floods and wild fires.
In June it emerged Scotland had missed its target for cutting planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions after a bounce back following the pandemic.
But Mr Yousaf said the Scottish government had made "considerable progress" towards its interim target of 2030.
He added: "We have got to push ourselves to go further.
"That's why I am pleased with the co-operation agreement we have with the Greens.
"I think that helps us as a government to make sure that we go further."
As part of climate obligations, the UK has said it will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 - meaning the country aims to take out of the atmosphere the same amount of greenhouse gas emissions - such as carbon dioxide - as it puts in.
In addition to postponing the petrol and diesel car ban from 2030 to 2035, other potential policy shifts could include:
- easing the reduction of gas boilers - with only 80% to be phased out by 2035
- no new energy efficiency regulations on homes for landlords and homeowners
- a delay to the ban on off-grid boilers from 2026 to 2035, with an aim of 80% being phased out by that date
- no new taxes to discourage flying, no government policies to change people's diets and no measures to encourage carpooling.
Labour would commit to reinstating a 2030 ban on petrol cars if elected, the BBC has been told.
The prime minister will deliver a speech at Downing Street on the subject at around 16:30 BST.