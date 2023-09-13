UK government will not block Scots drug room pilot
- Published
The UK government will not block plans for a drug consumption room pilot in Scotland, the Scottish secretary has confirmed.
Alister Jack said Westminster would not intervene, but that there were no plans to devolve drugs laws to Holyrood.
It came after the Lord Advocate said it would not be in the public interest to prosecute users of drug consumption rooms for simple possession offences.
The Scottish government is backing plans to set up a pilot in Glasgow.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Jack said: "Drug consumption rooms are not the easy solution.
"There is no safe way to take illegal drugs. They devastate lives, the ruin families, they damage communities and the UK government believes the police and the procurator fiscal service should fully enforce the law.
"However, if the Scottish government and the Lord Advocate decide to proceed with a pilot on drugs consumption rooms, the UK government will not intervene."
The Home Affairs Committee at Westminster recommended previously that the Misuse of Drugs Act (1971) be amended to allow a pilot project to run in Scotland, but the call was rejected by the Home Office.
Drug laws are reserved to the UK government but Scotland's Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain sets out the rules on whether prosecutions should take place.
Scottish Drugs and Alcohol Policy Minister Elena Whitham called Ms Bain's announcement a "significant moment" in Scotland's mission to tackle drug deaths rate, which is the highest in Europe despite falling to a five-year low last year. Figures for the first six months of this year show a year on year increase.
Ms Whitham has been examining plans for a pilot project developed by Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and Police Scotland, facilitated by the Scottish government.
Those plans are expected to be presented for approval to the Glasgow City Integration Joint Board - which brings together council and health officials - at its next meeting on 27 September.