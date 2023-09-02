Yousaf in indy call to 'right the historic wrong of Brexit'
The first minister has told a pro-independence rally that the Yes movement can help "right the historic wrong" of Brexit.
Humza Yousaf addressed a crowd outside the Scottish Parliament following a Believe in Scotland march from Edinburgh Castle.
He said Scotland could get "back on the right track" by re-joining the EU.
Opposition parties accused Mr Yousaf of being obsessed with independence and out of touch with public opinion.
The first minister described Brexit as a "national tragedy".
"The fact that it was forced upon Scotland against our will also makes it a democratic disgrace," he said.
Criticising the UK government, he said: "Westminster is taking us down the wrong path. It's not just that we are facing a cost-of-living crisis - Scotland is facing a cost-of-Westminster crisis.
"But by taking Scotland's future into our own hands, we can get back on the right track.
"We can re-join the world's largest trading bloc - one that is seven times larger than the UK by population.
"We can be at the top table of the EU as an independent member state, working in partnership with countries across Europe.
"We can, once again, be at the heart of Europe where we belong."
The UK government said the public was more interested in the economy and the recovery of the NHS than independence.
A spokesman said: "People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them, like growing our economy, halving inflation and improving public services.
"We want to work constructively with the Scottish government to tackle our shared challenges because that is what families and businesses in Scotland expect.
"This is not the time to be talking about distracting constitutional change."
The Scottish Conservatives' constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said Mr Yousaf "needs to realise he is the first minister for Scotland, not the SNP".
He added: "His appearance at the independence rally shows his top priority is to push for another divisive referendum.
"People across Scotland will be infuriated that the first minister attended this march and believes separating our country is more important than helping households through the global cost of living crisis and fixing our broken NHS and crumbling schools."