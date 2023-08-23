Murray Foote appointed SNP chief executive
The SNP has appointed its former head of communications Murray Foote as its new chief executive.
Mr Foote resigned from his previous role in March amid a row over the party's membership numbers.
He had described a newspaper report that they had dropped by 30,000 as "drivel", but it was later confirmed the figure was correct.
He replaces Peter Murrell who stood down after taking responsibility for misleading the media.
Mr Foote said: "I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP's headquarter functions and supporting the party's formidable organisation across Scotland."
Mr Foote, has a background in journalism, previously working as the head of media for the SNP in the Scottish Parliament. He was also editor-in-chief at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail from February 2014 to March 2018.
SNP business convener Kirsten Oswald MP, welcomed his appointment.
She said: "Murray was an exceptional candidate in a strong field.
"His managerial experience and skills will enable him to hit the ground running in delivering for SNP members, including leading changes in governance and transparency in party headquarters."
Membership row
Both Murray Foote and Peter Murrell stepped down during the dispute over SNP membership numbers, with officials denying claims the party has lost 30,000 members.
The SNP later confirmed that membership had fallen to 72,186 from the 104,000 it had two years previously. Mr Foote said he had issued agreed party responses to the media which "created a serious impediment" to his role.
He maintained that he had issued the responses in "good faith as a courtesy to colleagues at party HQ".
After his resignation, Mr Foote spoke out against the police investigation into the SNP's finances, calling the process a "wild goose chase" and branded it a "grotesque spectacle".
Peter Murrell and his wife, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, have been arrested and questioned as part of the police inquiry, along with the former SNP treasurer Colin Beattie.
All were released without charge pending further investigation.
Mr Foote will take up his role from Monday 28 August.