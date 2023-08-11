Angus MacNeil: SNP MP announces expulsion from party after chief whip row
- Published
MP Angus MacNeil has announced he has been expelled from the SNP after he was suspended from its Westminster group last month.
The Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles) MP had been suspended after reportedly clashing with party chief whip Brendan O'Hara.
The SNP conduct committee met on Thursday after he refused to rejoin the group at the end of his suspension.
The BBC has approached the SNP for comment on Mr MacNeil's announcement.
"The Summer of Member Expulsion, has indeed come to pass," the MP wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "As I have been expelled as a rank & file SNP member by a 'member conduct committee.'"
"I didn't leave the SNP - the SNP have left me," he added. "I wish they were as bothered about independence as they are about me!"
He also tweeted a kangaroo emoji in an apparent reference to the conduct committee.
Mr MacNeil was one of the SNP's longest-serving MPs, having first been elected in 2005, but has been a vocal critic of the party leadership in recent years, particularly over its independence strategy.
He was involved in a row with chief whip Mr O'Hara in July over missing votes in the House of Commons.
It was alleged he had threatened Mr O'Hara during a confrontation - an allegation Mr MacNeil denies - and he had the whip removed for a week.
Following the falling-out, he announced he would sit as an independent MP until at least October.
His membership of the party was suspended as he refused to immediately rejoin the SNP group.
He then released a statement attacking the SNP leadership's approach to independence, accusing it of a lack of urgency. "I will only seek the SNP whip again if it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence," he wrote.