Kate Forbes backs SNP 'discussion' on deal with Scottish Greens
Former SNP leadership challenger Kate Forbes has backed a "discussion" with party members on the government's deal with the Greens.
The parties have clashed on key issues like gender reform as well as policies in the Bute House agreement, such as Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs).
Ms Forbes said SNP members should be able to vote on key commitments.
The Scottish Greens said the deal was "delivering the progressive change that Scotland needs".
The Bute House Agreement, which was signed in 2021, is used as the framework for government between the two parties.
But ex-cabinet secretary Fergus Ewing recently called for the SNP's membership to hold a new vote on it and branded the party's coalition partners "fringe extremists".
Ms Forbes said members had voted on the original deal and debated it as a key issue during the leadership campaign, which followed first minister Nicola Sturgeon's resignation.
But the former finance secretary told BBC Scotland News: "I do believe quite strongly in the fact that our members ultimately should dictate the policy of the SNP in government and that we should not limit or restrict what members may want to discuss at the upcoming conference.
"So I certainly wouldn't be averse to the Bute House Agreement being discussed as part of, let's say, a check-in with the members now that the Bute House Agreement has been operational for over two years."
Asked if members should vote on the deal, Ms Forbes said the matter was "a little bit more complicated than that" and added the agreement was not "set in stone".
She highlighted high profile issues such as HPMA's and the controversial deposit return scheme (DRS) - which pre-dated the agreement - had been amended or changed.
Ms Forbes said: "This is clearly an agreement that has evolved as it has been delivered.
"I am a democrat. I am answerable to my constituents and it is, I think, a mark of strength for a government to be able to pivot, to be able to deliver.
"So I think it is actually a discussion about how the government is delivering the people's priorities which should characterise that debate at conference."
The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP added members should be able to specifically vote on, for example, environmental and infrastructure investment commitments.
The Bute House Agreement also includes reform of gender legislation.
Changes to the gender recognition act were in the SNP's 2021 manifesto, and have been championed by the Scottish Greens.
Earlier Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the deal had given the government "parliamentary stability" and that there would always be challenges in parties working together.
A Green Party spokesperson said: "We are very proud of the ground breaking Bute House Agreement, which was supported by the vast majority of MSPs and members from both the Scottish Greens and the SNP."With Scottish Greens in government we are working for people and planet and delivering the progressive change that Scotland needs.
"Whether it is record investment in wildlife, nature, active travel and recycling, free bus travel for everyone under 22 or a £25 a week Scottish Child Payment that is lifting families out of poverty."