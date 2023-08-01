Margaret Ferrier: By-election triggered as Covid breach MP unseated
- Published
A by-election has been triggered after MP Margaret Ferrier, who was suspended from the Commons for breaking Covid lockdown rules, lost her seat in a recall petition.
A total of 11,896 out of the 81,124 eligible constituents signed the petition to remove her from office.
That exceeded the 10% threshold and means a by-election will take place.
Ferrier travelled to London and spoke in the Commons while awaiting the result of a Covid test in 2020.
She then got a train home after testing positive.
