Scottish Labour oppose UK leader Starmer on two-child benefit cap
Scottish Labour say they will continue to oppose the two-child benefit cap despite UK leader Sir Keir Starmer insisting he would not scrap it.
The cap blocks applicants from claiming Universal Credit or Child Tax Credit for a third child.
Sir Keir has said he would not commit extra money to benefits without first growing the economy.
But both the Scottish Labour leader and his deputy say scrapping the two-child cap is vital to tackling poverty.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described the policy as "heinous".
He has been backed by his deputy, Jackie Baillie, who said it damages families and "exacerbates poverty".
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "We don't know the financial mess that the Tories have left the country in. We need to be responsible about the pledges we make.
"But I am very clear, and Scottish Labour is very clear, we remain opposed to the two-child benefit cap and I will do everything in my power to encourage my party to do exactly that.
"The party has agreed to reform Universal Credit, and I would expect the two-child benefit cap to be part of that process."
Sir Keir had previously supported scrapping the cap before he was Labour leader.
But he told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme he would not promise to spend more money ahead of the next general election, which is due next year.
He said his party in government would always invest in public services but to do this it needed to grow the economy.
"That has to start with responsible economics and it has to be coupled with reform," he added.
'Austerity measures'
The SNP's Westminster leader described UK Labour's stance as "utterly shameful".
Stephen Flynn told Good Morning Scotland: "What Keir Starmer, who is the real power within the Labour party and not Anas Sarwar, has said is that if his government comes to power next year then they are not going to offer change to the people of Scotland.
"What they are going to do is continue with Tory austerity measures - George Osborne's austerity measures - which across the UK are putting 250,000 children into poverty."
In an interview with the Daily Record, the Mr Sarwar said he completely accepted "we have to create economic stability" and that a future Labour government "must get growth back in our economy".
"But that growth then has to be used to alleviate poverty and to create opportunity", the Scottish Labour leader said. "And one way we can do that is removing the two-child limit and reforming Universal Credit."
But that led Mr Flynn to accuse him of trying to "con" people into thinking he opposed the two-child cap.
He said: "Anas Sarwar appears to be rubbing some Brasso on his neck this morning, because he is trying to con the people of Scotland into believing he is against the policy when just yesterday on the television he was saying he backs Keir Starmer's position."