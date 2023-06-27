Catherine Calderwood to give evidence to UK Covid inquiiry
- Published
Scotland's former chief medical officer, who quit after breaching her own Covid lockdown rules, is to give evidence to the UK inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.
Dr Catherine Calderwood will be joined at the inquiry on Wednesday by Jeane Freeman, who was the Scottish health secretary throughout lockdown.
Nicola Sturgeon and John Swinney will both give evidence on Thursday.
The inquiry was set up to examine the UK's response to the virus.
It will also look into the impact of the pandemic and the lessons that can be learned for future virus outbreaks, with public hearings expected to continue until 2026.
A separate Scottish inquiry that will look specifically at the impact of the virus north of the border has been hit by delays after its original chairwoman quit for personal reasons and four members of the inquiry's legal team also stood down.
Dr Calderwood resigned as chief medical officer in April 2020 - two weeks after the UK-wide lockdown was imposed on 23 March.
She had been given a police warning for breaking the rules by making two trips to her second home in Earlsferry in Fife with her family.
The property was more than an hour's drive from her main home in Edinburgh.
The chief medical officer had fronted TV and radio adverts urging the public to stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS, and took part in daily televised media briefings alongside Nicola Sturgeon.
Ms Sturgeon, the country's first minister at the time, initially said she wanted Dr Calderwood to remain in her post - but she decided to stand down to avoid being a "distraction" from efforts to persuade the public to follow social distancing guidance.
In her resignation statement, Dr Calderwood said she was "deeply sorry for my actions and the mistakes I have made".
She was given another senior role within the NHS a year later when she was appointed as the national clinical director of the new Centre for Sustainable Delivery at the Golden Jubilee hospital in Clydebank.
The role was reported to come with a salary between £85,000 and £112,000.
Dr Calderwood was previously a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist. She had been appointed as the country's chief medical officer in 2015.
She will give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday along with Ms Freeman, who served as Scotland's health secretary between 2018 and May 2021, when she stood down as an MSP ahead of the Scottish Parliament election.
Ms Freeman has previously defended the UK-wide lockdown as an "absolute necessity" in the early stages of the pandemic, but has admitted she regrets that the Scottish government discharged so many hospital patients into care homes without being tested for the virus.
They will be followed on Thursday by Ms Sturgeon and her former deputy Mr Swinney, who will face questions about the preparations the Scottish government had in place for dealing with a pandemic.
Both are expected to appear before the inquiry again in the future.
Lawyers representing Scottish bereaved families have made legal submissions to the inquiry calling for all of Ms Sturgeon's unredacted WhatsApp messages and other relevant materials to be provided.
On Tuesday, the UK's former health secretary Matt Hancock criticised the country's pandemic planning ahead of Covid, saying it was too focused on dealing with deaths rather than averting them, when he gave his first evidence to the inquiry.
About 227,000 people died in the UK with Covid listed as one of the causes on their death certificate - including more than 17,000 in Scotland - after the first cases were detected early in 2020.
More than 44 million people were estimated to have caught the virus by February 2022.
What is the Covid Inquiry?
- It is about going through what happened and learning lessons
- No-one will be found guilty or innocent
- Any recommendations made do not have to be adopted by governments
- The inquiry has no formal deadline but is due to hold public hearings until 2026
- Scotland is holding a separate inquiry in addition to the wider UK one