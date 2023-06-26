Buster the golden retriever named Holyrood's top dog
MSP David Torrance's "best friend" has been crowned Holyrood's dog of the year in the annual competition at the Scottish Parliament.
Mr Torrance and his six-year-old golden retriever, Buster placed first in the contest.
A total of 13 MSPs entered the dog of the year competition which is now in it's fifth year.
The competition is held to promote the benefits of dog ownership and raise awareness of issues relating to dogs.
This year's competition focused on the impact of the cost of living on dog owners and the mental health benefits of having a dog.
Mr Torrance, a constituency MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: "Buster's an absolutely fantastic dog - Buster's the first dog I ever had.
"When I come home, he's loving, we go for a walk, we de-stress.
"He's absolutely fantastic for my mental health."
MSP Tess White's flat-coated retriever Kura came in second place and a rescue dog called Oakley which was paired with Alison Johnstone finished third.
The public vote was won by Green MSP Mark Ruskell and Joy a greyhound, who lost her leg after being used for racing.
Mr Ruskell is campaigning for greyhound racing to be brought to an end in Scotland.
The Green MSP told the PA news agency: "Greyhound racing has had its day in Scotland".