Police release Nicola Sturgeon without charge
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon released without charge pending further investigations after being arrested by police on Sunday.
Scotland's former first minister was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into SNP funding and finances at 10:09.
After being questioned by detectives she was released from custody at 17:24.
A report is to be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
