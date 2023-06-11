Police release Nicola Sturgeon without charge
- Published
Nicola Sturgeon has been released without charge pending further investigations after being arrested by police.
Scotland's former first minister was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the SNP's funding and finances at 10:09 on Sunday.
After being questioned by detectives she was released from custody at 17:24.
Police said a report was to be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
Police Scotland has been investigating for the past two years what happened to £660,000 of donations given to the SNP by independence activists for use in a future independence referendum campaign.
Officers had been able to question Ms Sturgeon for a maximum of 12 hours before deciding whether to charge her with a crime or release her while they carry out further inquiries.
A suspect released pending further investigations can be re-arrested at a later date.
Ms Sturgeon had attended a pre-arranged police interview and was arrested and questioned after she arrived at a police station.
It follows the arrest of her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, on 5 April by officers who searched the couple's home in Glasgow as part of their Operation Branchform probe.
The SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh were searched on the same day and a luxury motorhome valued at about £110,000 was also seized by police from outside the home of Mr Murrell's mother in Dunfermline.
Almost two weeks later, the party's treasurer Colin Beattie was arrested.
Both men were released pending further investigations, with Mr Beattie resigning as treasurer a short time later.
The arrest of the former first minister had been widely expected as she was one of the three signatories on the SNP's accounts alongside Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie - although there was no indication of when it was going to happen.
The Branchform investigation began after complaints were made about what happened to £666,954 that was donated to the SNP by activists for a future independence referendum campaign.
The party's accounts later accounts showed it had just under £97,000 in the bank at the end of 2019, and total net assets of about £272,000.
Last year it emerged Mr Murrell gave a loan of more than £100,000 to the SNP to help it out with a "cash flow" issue after the last election.
The SNP had repaid about half of the loan by October of that year, but still owes money to Mr Murrell - although it has not said how much.